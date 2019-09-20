SBS Punjabi

PM Modi lauds Bollywood film for going plastic-free

Varun Dhawan, cast and crew of Coolie No 1 on plastic free initiative

Varun Dhawan, cast and crew of Coolie No 1 on plastic free initiative

Published 20 September 2019 at 11:34am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

After lead actor of the remake of Coolie No 1 Varun Dhawan shared a photo from the film set, claiming it was the first-ever Bollywood film set to be a plastic-free zone, Prime Minister Modi joined many in commending the effort.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted “Superb gesture by the team of Coolie No 1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

Other stories making the news in this week’s edition of Bollywood Gupshup are :

  • Find out about Priyanka Chopra’s comeback film The Sky is Pink;
  • Hear a song from Sonam Kapoor’s soon to be released film The Zoya Factor;
  • Jimmy Shergill is back with a lead role in the film P se Pyar F se Farar; and
  • Irrfan Khan returns to India after undergoing surgery for a neuroendocrine tumour.
To hear more about these stories, click on the audio link above.

