PM Modi lauds Bollywood film for going plastic-free

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted “Superb gesture by the team of Coolie No 1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”





Other stories making the news in this week’s edition of Bollywood Gupshup are :





Find out about Priyanka Chopra’s comeback film The Sky is Pink ;

Hear a song from Sonam Kapoor’s soon to be released film The Zoya Factor ;

Jimmy Shergill is back with a lead role in the film P se Pyar F se Farar ; and

Irrfan Khan returns to India after undergoing surgery for a neuroendocrine tumour.

