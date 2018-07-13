PM Modi launches 2019 re-election bid from Punjab

Mr Modi listed the NDA government’s achievements in the past four years and slammed the previous decades of ‘anti-farmer measures’ during the Congress led governments.





He said that NDA government will stand “firmly behind it’s people, whether they are soldiers guarding the borders or farmers tilling the land.”





He was strongly supported by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who wished Mr Modi continued electoral success and good health.





In response, Chief Minister of Amarinder Singh criticized Mr Modi’s speech as mere rhetoric. He wondered why Mr Modi didn’t as much as mention the scourge of farmer suicides in Punjab, or announce any measures to curb it.





Hear more about this and other things that made news in India this week – including the court ruling that upholds death sentence for the Nirbhaya gang rapists, the South Korean President’s visit to India, as well as the new development in Parmish Verma murder case.





