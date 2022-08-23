SBS Punjabi

PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) speak to employees during a tour of Cerrone Jewellers in Sydney.

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) speak to employees during a tour of Cerrone Jewellers in Sydney.

Published 23 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by MP Singh


The 12th National Skills Week is underway, targeting several areas of the Australian working landscape that are most in need of skilled labour over the next five years.

Marking the beginning of National Skills Week, the prime minister has flagged more funding for training and vocational education. It comes as the government faces growing calls to increase skilled migration to combat a crippling labour shortage

New figures have outlined the 10 professions with the most dire worker shortages, including nurses, chefs, early childhood teachers and electricians. With major growth prediction in the IT sector, recent cybersecurity TAFE graduate Jamie McDonald says he never saw himself in a computer career, enrolling in a free TAFE course on insistence from parents.

He says he’s found a niche in information technologies and will compete for Australia in cloud computing in Korea this October.

“I definitely spent a lot of time on the computer at school - I did an IT course in year 12 actually - but I never really was heavy into the computer or IT skills. Doing that advanced diploma and having this cloud computing pathway open up to me is huge because I never would’ve considered cloud computing prior to this I’m really glad I got the opportunity.”

