PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Marking the beginning of National Skills Week, the prime minister has flagged more funding for training and vocational education. It comes as the government faces growing calls to increase skilled migration to combat a crippling labour shortage
New figures have outlined the 10 professions with the most dire worker shortages, including nurses, chefs, early childhood teachers and electricians. With major growth prediction in the IT sector, recent cybersecurity TAFE graduate Jamie McDonald says he never saw himself in a computer career, enrolling in a free TAFE course on insistence from parents.
He says he’s found a niche in information technologies and will compete for Australia in cloud computing in Korea this October.
“I definitely spent a lot of time on the computer at school - I did an IT course in year 12 actually - but I never really was heavy into the computer or IT skills. Doing that advanced diploma and having this cloud computing pathway open up to me is huge because I never would’ve considered cloud computing prior to this I’m really glad I got the opportunity.”