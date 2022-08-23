PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Marking the beginning of National Skills Week, the prime minister has flagged more funding for training and vocational education. It comes as the government faces growing calls to increase skilled migration to combat a crippling labour shortage





New figures have outlined the 10 professions with the most dire worker shortages, including nurses, chefs, early childhood teachers and electricians. With major growth prediction in the IT sector, recent cybersecurity TAFE graduate Jamie McDonald says he never saw himself in a computer career, enrolling in a free TAFE course on insistence from parents.





He says he’s found a niche in information technologies and will compete for Australia in cloud computing in Korea this October.





