Police appeals to Indian and Afghani communities for information about missing Indian national Shiva Chauhan

Indian national Shiva Chauhan, who is missing since May 1, 2014, and now beleived to be deceased.

Indian national Shiva Chauhan, who is missing since May 1, 2014. The family is still looking for anwers Source: Supplied

Published 17 February 2015 at 5:48pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 10:39pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Detective Senior Sergeant Boris Buick from the Homicide Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit of Victoria Police has spoken to SBS Punjabi program about the search for Shiva Chauhan, who went missing on the night of May 1, 2014.

Victoria Police has reasons to believe that he was abducted or taken otherwise to Phillip Island. Police and SES volunteers have searched the area for Shivas body and had a sniffer dog brought in from NSW, which is specially trained to find human remains. But so far, theyve found nothing.  

Det Snr Sgt Buick acknowledged that Shiva (a Hindu by religion) was in love with a young woman of Afghani background (of Islamic background), and a cultural clash maybe one of the reasons behind Shivas mysterious disappearance. He has also acknowledged that Shiva is now deceased and although Police have a good idea of what may have happened, no charges have been laid so far. He also confirmed that this is a case of suspected homicide and robbery is not a likely scenario, since Shivas wallet full of money and other valuables were found locked inside his abandoned delivery van.  

The Detective has appealed to the community, especially the Afghan community, to come forth with any information they may be withholding; Police also believe that posting a reward for information may not reap any results.  Anyone with any information about this should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

