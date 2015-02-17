Police appeals to Indian and Afghani communities for information about missing Indian national Shiva Chauhan

Victoria Police has reasons to believe that he was abducted or taken otherwise to Phillip Island. Police and SES volunteers have searched the area for Shivas body and had a sniffer dog brought in from NSW, which is specially trained to find human remains. But so far, theyve found nothing.





Det Snr Sgt Buick acknowledged that Shiva (a Hindu by religion) was in love with a young woman of Afghani background (of Islamic background), and a cultural clash maybe one of the reasons behind Shivas mysterious disappearance. He has also acknowledged that Shiva is now deceased and although Police have a good idea of what may have happened, no charges have been laid so far. He also confirmed that this is a case of suspected homicide and robbery is not a likely scenario, since Shivas wallet full of money and other valuables were found locked inside his abandoned delivery van.



