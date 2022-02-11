SBS Punjabi

Portable long service leave scheme allows vulnerable workers to benefit

People walking across Flinders street station in Melbourne

Published 11 February 2022 at 3:34pm, updated 14 February 2022 at 12:29pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by MP Singh
Vulnerable low-paid workers on short-term contracts are benefiting from new laws allowing them to transfer their long service leave entitlements between employers.

Short-term contract cleaners, community service workers and security guards are benefiting from the scheme, with 211,000 employees having now registered in Victoria since its inception two and a half years ago.  

Security guard Thelas McDonald is one of them.

It's amazing for the security guards and it's well overdue.  This is really going to give me and my familiy a bit more stability and just encouragement.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

