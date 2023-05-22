Post-pandemic slump prompts call for volunteers

Volunteering Australia's National Strategy, released in February, found during the COVID-19 pandemic there was a decline in volunteering numbers as communities locked down, and access to the most vulnerable people was restricted.





And only 56.4 per cent of those who stopped volunteering in 2020 resumed in the following 12 months, despite the easing of lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.





Which is why organisations across Australia are encouraging more people to donate their time to a good cause.





Mark Pearce is the CEO of Volunteering Australia.





"Volunteering sits across every part of community life. It could be in arts or education, emergency services, sport, the environment, health care, aged care and disability, community welfare and a whole lot of other community programs. Volunteering is engaged in every part of everyday life. It's essential to ensuring that the communities in which we live are as liveable as possible and provide for us to have the best experience within our communities."





Research from the organisation also found it can support a pathway to paid employment.





Across Australia, it is estimated over 5 million people volunteered through an organisation or group in 2020.





Arham Zaidi has been volunteering with the New South Wales State Emergency Service for 2 years.



The 23-year-old is from Pakistan, and says he has always been encouraged to volunteer by his family.





"I come from a culturally diverse background and it's something that's sort of instilled in me always, in terms of volunteering with different organisations. And I have been since I can remember. SES came in when I really was looking for something that's different, that's got some exciting stuff for you all going on, and responding on different jobs."



