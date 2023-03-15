‘Practice to ace test’: Indian international student scores a perfect 90 in PTE Academic

Key Points Indian student Ramanjor Kaur scored 90 points in PTE.

Ms Kaur was studying nursing from Monash University.

She says practice is critical to get a good score in any English language test.

Ms Kaur, who took the test in November last year, tells SBS Punjabi that she was aiming for 80 points in all modules but surprisingly landed a perfect score of 90 in at least two modules, an unrealistic target for most non-native English speakers.





"I needed a score of at least 65 in each module for my nursing degree, and I aimed to score 80 each. I never thought I would be able to achieve such a high score.





"It is not very common to have a perfect score in PTE. I know many Punjabi students who are struggling with their English requirements. But at the same time, I do have some friends from my university who achieved this feat with practice and hard work," she says.



Ramanjot Kaur says practice is key to getting a good PTE score. Credit: Preetinder Grewal/SBS Punjabi PTE Academic measures a test taker's English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills in a short test.





The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA) requires all applicants for initial registration to demonstrate English language skills to be suitable for registration. Applicants opting for PTE to show language skills are needed to achieve a minimum overall score of 65 and a minimum score of 65 in each of the four communicative skills.





Besides PTE, other ways exist to fulfil the English language criteria. Click here for more information.



Tips to get a high score in PTE

Pearson Test of English (PTE) is a testing system designed to measure the English-level competency of non-native speakers. Source: Getty, SBS / Getty Images/damircudic/SBS Ms Kaur, who came to Australia from Ludhiana, Punjab, is practising as a registered nurse at a Melbourne hospital.





She says regular practice, reading books and consistently conversing in English helped her attain more than the desired results.



I would encourage PTE applicants to ensure they are conversing in English with their friends and family, spend time reading books, and, if that is something they find hard, tune in to audiobooks or podcasts to improve vocabulary.

'Challenging to balance work and studies'

Talking about her academic journey Down Under, Ms Kaur says balancing work and study commitments was overwhelming, but she pulled through with the help of family support.





"It's challenging to balance work with studies, especially with a course like nursing which is very demanding. But I am fortunate that I have extended family here, and there was no added pressure of managing living expenses, which was a huge help financially and emotionally."



Ramanjot Kaur at SBS studios in Melbourne. Credit: Preetinder Grewal/SBS Punjabi Ms Kaur attributes her success to her parents, who lent her unwavering support throughout her journey.





"My parents have always encouraged me to work hard and stay committed to my goals. They have supported me unconditionally, which gives me the strength to achieve my goals."



In a message to fellow overseas students, Ms Kaur says one must never take your eye off the ball.





"Students often overlook the real purpose they have come here for. We often get overconsumed by the urge to mint money and miss our classes or forget to submit assignments on time.





"My suggestion is that you study first, secure a good degree, and then you will have ample opportunities to earn money and work for the rest of your life," she adds.





Click on the audio player to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

