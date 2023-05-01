Praise and criticism for Australia's Defence Strategic Review

The federal government has made public a declassified version of the Defence Strategic Review, which recommends a response to deteriorating circumstances in the Indo-Pacific.





It focuses on six priority areas, including the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines and a larger missile strike range.





The Review has also found that an assumed 10 year warning-time for conflict has disappeared - requiring an urgent call to action.





The Opposition's Assistant Defence spokesman, Phillip Thompson, has criticised the release of the report.





"I am absolutely appalled that this Prime Minister and this Defence Minister are so out of touch to release the Defence Strategic Review the day before Anzac Day, on Kapyong Day, for 3RAR which is a mechanised battalion that essentially have been told that they'll be losing their mechanised capability, which will in turn, change how they do business. I think that this Prime Minister is so out of touch, is disgraceful and disrespectful for what he did."





The Review has been welcomed by Australia's AUKUS partner, the United States, as the latest example of the pivotal role Australia plays in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.





And Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami agrees that risk is real.





"I will say very, very serious. Japan has been standing on the front line of security challenges that are in northeast Asia. And if you look at the Japanese national security strategy paper, it's clearly written over there when it comes to specific challenges we are facing. And in this regard, you know, we value our cooperation with like-minded partners like Australia, the US and India, and various southeast Asian countries and South Korea."





Japan's defence policy names China as a threat and now, so does Australia's.



