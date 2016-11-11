SBS Punjabi

Preparations at Nankana Sahib on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurupurb

SBS Punjabi

Web

Web

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2016 at 9:01pm, updated 11 November 2016 at 10:50pm
By Gautam Kapil
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Speaking exclusively to SBS Punjabi, Janaab Siddiq al Farooq talks about the special preparations in place in Pakistan, on the eve of Gurupurb at Nankana Sahib. Mr Farooq is the Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) in Pakistan, and a leader in the ruling PML -(N) party.

Published 11 November 2016 at 9:01pm, updated 11 November 2016 at 10:50pm
By Gautam Kapil
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
 People from across the globe are going to celebrate the birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 14th November in Nankana Sahib (the birth place of Shri Guru Nanak Dev) in Pakistan.

 Masood Mallhi brings an interview with Siddiq al Farooq (Chairman ETBP, Auqaf Board). Janab Farooq explains the preparations including accommodation of devotees, visa issues and security arrangements done by Pakistan government on Gurupurb.

According to Mr Farooq, more than 3300 pilgrims will travel to Nankana Sahib from India, to participate in the special celebrations on Nov 12-13-14. He says, there are four "big surprise gifts" for the Sikh community on this occasion.

Do keep checking SBS Punjabi Facebook page throughout this weekend for regular updates from Gurudwara Janmasthan, Pakistan. 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?