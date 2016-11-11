Preparations at Nankana Sahib on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurupurb

People from across the globe are going to celebrate the birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 14th November in Nankana Sahib (the birth place of Shri Guru Nanak Dev) in Pakistan.





Masood Mallhi brings an interview with Siddiq al Farooq (Chairman ETBP, Auqaf Board). Janab Farooq explains the preparations including accommodation of devotees, visa issues and security arrangements done by Pakistan government on Gurupurb.





According to Mr Farooq, more than 3300 pilgrims will travel to Nankana Sahib from India, to participate in the special celebrations on Nov 12-13-14. He says, there are four "big surprise gifts" for the Sikh community on this occasion.





