SBS Punjabi

Prescribing parkruns not pills: New ways to improve post-pandemic health

SBS Punjabi

A supplied image shows a Parkrun event at Rouse Hill in Sydney, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Supplied by Parkrun, Paul Rainbow) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A supplied image shows a Parkrun event at Rouse Hill in Sydney, Sunday Source: PARKRUN

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2022 at 10:53am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Official government statistics show inactivity accounts for around 6 per cent of all cancers, second only to tobacco smoking. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has partnered with non-profit Parkrun Australia to support GPs across the nation in addressing a rise in chronic illness.

Published 16 May 2022 at 10:53am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Extended lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated sedentary behaviours, which can lead to further health consequences.

Dr Daly often recommends his patients attend Parkruns - they're free weekly community running events held around the world. There are five kilometre fun-runs on Saturdays, and two kilometre runs on Sundays.

The new collaboration means general practices can now sign up to become a 'Parkrun Practice' and connect with a local Parkrun event.

Advertisement
Dr Michelle Redford is a GP based in Newcastle and a Health and Wellbeing Ambassador for Parkrun Australia.

"As GPs when we prescribe medication we have to know quite a lot about the medication before we recommend it, and it's the same with social prescribing. We need to have an understanding about what the patient's experiences might be, and that's where the Parkrun practices initiative comes in."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack