Prescribing parkruns not pills: New ways to improve post-pandemic health

Extended lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated sedentary behaviours, which can lead to further health consequences.





Dr Daly often recommends his patients attend Parkruns - they're free weekly community running events held around the world. There are five kilometre fun-runs on Saturdays, and two kilometre runs on Sundays.





The new collaboration means general practices can now sign up to become a 'Parkrun Practice' and connect with a local Parkrun event.





Advertisement

Dr Michelle Redford is a GP based in Newcastle and a Health and Wellbeing Ambassador for Parkrun Australia.





"As GPs when we prescribe medication we have to know quite a lot about the medication before we recommend it, and it's the same with social prescribing. We need to have an understanding about what the patient's experiences might be, and that's where the Parkrun practices initiative comes in."



