Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise funds to help India fight COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood Gupshup

Source: Facebook/Nick Jonas

Published 7 May 2021 at 1:11pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas have teamed up with GiveIndia to raise funds for people in India amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the South Asian country. All this and more in our weekly bulletin from the world of cinema and music.

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have now joined hands with GiveIndia to raise money to help India fight against the saw record new jumps in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

With a few days into the fundraiser, the global star continues to urge netizens to donate generously to the good cause. She informed that money raised through the initiative would directly go to healthcare physical infrastructure including COVID care centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. 

 

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

