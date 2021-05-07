Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise funds to help India fight COVID-19 pandemic

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have now joined hands with GiveIndia to raise money to help India fight against the saw record new jumps in COVID-19 cases and deaths.





With a few days into the fundraiser, the global star continues to urge netizens to donate generously to the good cause. She informed that money raised through the initiative would directly go to healthcare physical infrastructure including COVID care centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.











