Protests continue against India's Citizenship law

Supporters of India's opposition Congress party protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Ahmadabad, India

Supporters of India's opposition Congress party protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Ahmadabad, India

Published 16 December 2019 at 4:37pm
By Evan Young
Presented by MP Singh
Protests continue across India following the country's passing of a law offering amnesty to illegal, non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries. The Indian government says it will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution.

India's Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 - passed last week - entitles non-Muslim, illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- to citizenship if they're facing religious persecution in their home countries. 

Protests have raged across India since the law was passed. Six people were killed in the first five days of unrest. Some critics say the new law is part of a government agenda to marginalise Muslims, and that it violates secular principles enshrined in the constitution, even the United Nations Human Rights office has voiced concern. 

