Protests continue against India's Citizenship law







India's Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 - passed last week - entitles non-Muslim, illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- to citizenship if they're facing religious persecution in their home countries.





Protests have raged across India since the law was passed. Six people were killed in the first five days of unrest. Some critics say the new law is part of a government agenda to marginalise Muslims, and that it violates secular principles enshrined in the constitution, even the United Nations Human Rights office has voiced concern.





