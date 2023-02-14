Punjabi-Australian teenager earns a spot on WA's Under-15 state hockey team

Key Points Harry Saini, a 15-year-old Punjabi-Australian, was selected to the under 15 state hockey team of Western Australia.

He attributes his success in sports to the constant support and encouragement of his family.

Born and raised in Nawanshahr, Punjab, Harry Saini moved to Perth in 2014 to reunite with his parents who migrated to Australia in 2009.





Inspired by his grandfather's passion for hockey, the 15-year-old was inclined towards the sport at a very young age.



The young athlete is determined to inspire other aspiring athletes to chase their dreams. Credit: Supplied Mr Saini started training in 2020 just when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives around the world.





His hard work and dedication finally paid off when he was selected for the Under-15 state hockey team of WA.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the young athlete shared how commitment and dedication were key to his success.





"I started playing the sport while COVID was at its peak. I'd be honest, initially, I didn't



have the right amount of motivation.





"But as I became better with training, my motivation and love for the sport grew stronger, and I started to enjoy every aspect of it. That's when I decided to play professionally," he shared.



'Proud of my son's achievements'

Harry Saini with his father Yadwinder Singh Saini. Credit: Supplied Expressing pride at his son's achievements, Mr Saini's father Yardwinder Singh Saini, said it's very important in today's day and time to push young children towards sports.





"I am incredibly proud of my son and what he has been able to achieve. He has worked very hard in the past few years and has shown dedication towards hockey which is truly inspiring.





“I hope more young children in the community aspire to play professionally and get physically active in today's highly digitised world," he said.



Mr Saini's future plans

With a goal set on representing Australia in the national hockey team, Mr Saini is determined to inspire other young hockey players and athletes to chase their dreams and take up sports professionally.





"At present, I am playing in the middle order. But as I gain more experience and grow within the sport, my aim is to compete at the national level and eventually represent Australia internationally,” the teenager shared.





Click on the audio icon below to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

