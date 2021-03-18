'Proud moment’: Harinder Kaur named Blacktown City’s ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2021

Harinder Kaur and her husband co-founded a not-for-profit charity Harman Foundation in 2013, following the heartbreaking death of their 27-year-old son Harman Singh.





“I faced my biggest challenge and grief in 2012 when my eldest son Harman passed away at the age of 27 in a car accident. Harman’s loss motivated me to continue his legacy through co-founding Harman Foundation,” she said.





But despite her grief, Ms Kaur chose to embark on a mission of providing help and counselling to the members of the subcontinent communities dealing with issues such as death, domestic violence, family separation, incarceration and poverty.





She has also been instrumental in creating a new refuge and setting up a telephone support line and material aid services.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Ms Kaur said that she felt honoured to receive the recognition.





"It's a great moment for our community and the members of our charity organisation. It also encourages us to do more in areas where the community needs it the most," she said. Harinder Kaur (L) awarded the 2021 Blacktown City Woman of the Year. Source: Supplied by Ms Kaur





For the sixth time in the history of the Blacktown City Woman of the Year Awards, the honour was shared by two outstanding local women.





The award was presented by Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM and the chairperson of the Council's Women's Advisory Committee, Deputy Mayor Councillor Julie Griffiths.





"Council has chosen to adopt this annual event as an opportunity to also spotlight the achievements of many of our talented, intelligent, and community-spirited women in Blacktown City," Mayor Bleasdale said.





After the extraordinary and difficult year we experienced due to COVID-19, it was wonderful to be able to jointly name Ms McInnes and Ms Kaur as Blacktown City's Woman of the Year.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Julie Griffiths said, “The Blacktown City Woman of the Year Award recognises the outstanding achievement of women within the local community through voluntary or paid work.





“It’s with great pleasure that we present Ms McInnes and Ms Kaur with this award – congratulations to the both of them on a well-deserved honour,” she said.





“I am so proud to be Deputy Mayor of a City made up so many talented women who are dedicated to improving the lives of those around them.” Harman Foundation, a not-for-profit charity organisation, is active in Sydney's western suburbs since 2013. Source: Supplied





Ms Kaur told SBS Punjabi that she was the youngest of six children and her father had passed away after a massive heart attack when she was just 16 years old.





“I made the decision to migrate to Australia along with my husband and 3 children in 1991,” she said.





Ms Kaur has been employed in the Department of Communities and Justice for over 30 years and is currently an Education Services Coordinator at Dillwynia Correctional Centre.





Click on the audio button to listen to the full conversation with Ms Kaur.





