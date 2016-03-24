Punjab has no water to spare-Phoolka

After Arvind Kejriwal's flip-flop over the issue of water-sharing, Aam Admi Party has now clarified its position over the issue.





Senior lawyer and party leader, HS Phoolka has said that Punjab has no spare water to share with neighbouring states. He said Punjab has to first satisfy its water needs, and currently, there is no spare water.





Earlier, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal had said the same, but later had retracted his statement.





"Party's stand is very clear that Punjab has no spare water. And there was no flip-flop. He (Arvind Kejriwal) had just said that there should be no politics on the issue and this should be resolved by talks," said Mr. Phoolka.





The issue of water-sharing has become a hot political potato not just for Punjab but for India's central government as well.





Mr. Phoolka who is better known for fighting legal cases for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh violence, is on a visit to Australia.





He said AAP was on its way to provide a truly democratic government in Punjab. However, Mr. Phoolka did not say whether he will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party.





He said the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were dumbfounded by the popularity of the party, so both have found a common enemy.





"Our fight is against the system, and both Akali Dal and Congress are part of the system. But, people are fed up with them and they know that we will give the government they want."











Punjab goes to state polls next year where power is predominantly shared between Congress and SAD-BJP.









