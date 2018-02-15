SBS Punjabi

Punjab minister flips coin to decide appointment of lecturers

Published 15 February 2018 at 4:59pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 5:18pm
By MP Singh
Punjab technical education minister, Charanjit Singh Channi used a unique technique in appointments i.e. tossing of a coin to allocate stations to newly-appointed lecturers.

Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Technical Education minister has defended himself after being filmed flipping a coin to decide on appointing two lecturers who wanted to be posted at the same college in Patiala district.

Mr Channi had invited 37 lecturers recently selected by PPSC to his office to make an open and transparent decision in allocating colleges of their choices. Out of these, 35 candidates selected colleges of their choice without any problems, but two got stuck on one particular college in Patiala district. One candidate had better qualifications while other had more experience.

After getting approval from both candidates, Minister Channi flipped a coin to make this vital decision, which was eventually accepted by both candidates.


The Minister said, “My intention was absolutely clear. It was aimed at bringing transparency in government working, which was lacking in the previous regime of SAD-BJP.”

However, the opposition SAD-BJP alliance is calling minister Channi in-efficient and demanding his resignation. State BJP secretary Vineet Joshi said, “A Minister has to maintain the decorum of the Ministerial berth which Channi has failed to do by deciding an official matter through tossing a coin. He has brought embarrassment to the government and he should be dropped from the Ministry before he indulges in more such acts”.

