Indian-Australian family terrorised by ‘burglars' in Melbourne’s West

Published 4 October 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 11:57am
By Preetinder Grewal
An Indian-Australian family had terrifying moments when two intruders broke into their home in Truganina in Melbourne's west this Saturday. The resident had her cousin and young kid home when the intrusion occurred. The victim who wants to keep her name secret has spoken to SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal.

The members of Indian community in Melbourne's West have been rattled after recent burglary attempts and thefts.

In the last few months, the western suburbs of Tarneit, Williams Landing and Point Cook have witnessed cases of aggravated burglary, physical assault and car thefts.

The victim mentioned that the robbers may have used a red car.

The incident has left the entire family shaken. "My cousin who was at home at that time feels so insecure that she wants to return to India," said the resident.

The Victorian government introduced a new law in the state's parliament earlier this week, proposing tougher sentences for crimes such as home invasions and carjackings after a string of crimes in Melbourne terrified the community.

