Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident

deep sidhu

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Source: Twitter

Published 16 February 2022 at 5:15pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Deep Sidhu, who came into the limelight during farmer's protests against the government's agriculture reform laws last year, died on Tuesday when his car rammed into a truck near Sonepat on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway. Click on the audio button to listen to more details in Punjabi.

