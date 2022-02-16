Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Source: Twitter
Published 16 February 2022 at 5:15pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Deep Sidhu, who came into the limelight during farmer's protests against the government's agriculture reform laws last year, died on Tuesday when his car rammed into a truck near Sonepat on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway. Click on the audio button to listen to more details in Punjabi.
