Punjabi AFL star to be the face of globally recognised sports brands

Dilpreet Singh, now a brand ambassador for global sporting products Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 14 April 2016 at 8:26am, updated 15 April 2016 at 5:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
AFL player Dilpreet Singh has been named brand ambassador for two major sporting brands.

Dilpreet is the first person of Indian origin to be chosen as a brand ambassador for these internationally recognised brands – meaning that sports stores around the world selling New Balance or Gatorade products will have merchandise and posters showcasing Dilpreet.

DIlpreet Singh as brand ambassador of internationally recognised sports company, New Balance
DIlpreet Singh as brand ambassador of internationally recognised sports company, New Balance Source: SBS Punjabi


 Previously named Rising Star of AFL and winning ‘Goal of the Year”, Dilpreet is playing EFL this year, with a strong chance to play for Geelong or Hawthorn, during the 2016 season.

 Here is our interview with Dilpreet, as he shares this exciting news with SBS Punjabi listeners.

DIlpreet Singh as brand ambassador of Gatorade, an internationally recognised sports drink
DIlpreet Singh as brand ambassador of Gatorade, an internationally recognised sports drink Source: SBS Punjabi


