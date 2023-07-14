Children given ringside seat to see the Victorian Parliament in motion

358093780_654468716718134_7415808157245875309_n.jpg

The children all have a connection to a Sikh temple in Melbourne's southeast. Credit: SBS Punjabi.

A group of children recently visited state parliament to see firsthand how Victoria's political system operates including the making of laws.

Key Points
  • Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (SGND), Officer, in collaboration with Pakenham MP Emma Vulin, organised an exclusive trip for Punjabi children to visit the Victorian Parliament.
  • The visit aimed to give the children a unique opportunity to learn about decision-making processes, laws, and government representation.
  • The organisers expressed their gratitude for the visit which had sparked the children's inquisitiveness.
Twenty-four Punjabi children from a Sikh temple in Melbourne's southeast recently visited Victorian Parliament to explore its inner workings.

In collaboration with Pakenham MP, Emma Vulin, Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (SGND) organised the special trip to provide the children with an enriching experience and a deeper understanding of the state's political system.
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Taranjeet Singh, a Year 10 student at Beaconshill School, shared his thoughts on the visit, saying it was a unique learning experience.

"It was great to have hands-on experience to witness the significance of the institution and its role in shaping the state's governance," Taranjeet said.

"I learnt that there are 88 members of the Legislative Assembly that sit in the chamber we visited and also had the opportunity to ask our questions."
357504002_654468600051479_7327160610156115488_n.jpg
The tour group in the Legislative Assembly chamber. Credit: Supplied.
Harpreet Singh Kandra, from SGND, expressed his delight, saying this visit was conceived in January when the Gurdwara celebrated Australia Day and many government officials visited the Sikh temple.

"Our kids played a crucial role in organising the day and helping us with event management," Mr Kandra said.

"The attendees were impressed by the selfless volunteering of our children, and member of parliament, Emma Vulin, invited the kids to visit the Parliament."
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png
Pakenham MP, Emma Vulin. Credit: SBS Punjabi.
Ms Vulin told SBS Punjabi the children asked so many clever questions, and many raised their hands to say they wanted to become future politicians.

"By witnessing the inner workings of the state's political system and engaging in interactive sessions, the children gained a deeper appreciation of democracy and the importance of civic participation," Ms Vulin said.

"I think there's a lot more diversity in Parliament now, and it's something we are most proud of."
358092443_654469546718051_5446035772219001001_n.jpg
The group also visited the Parliament's library. Credit: Supplied.
Seven-year-old Anhad told SBS Punjabi that he would "remember this visit - the library, the chamber where laws are passed and the garden."

Meanwhile, eight-year-old Jazleen Kaur, from Lakeside College, said she "thoroughly enjoyed this visit".

Mr Kandra said these kinds of events embodied the spirit of the Australian multicultural community.

Tune into this interview with some of the children, Ms Vulin and Mr Kandra to hear more details:

LISTEN TO
punjabi_13072023_KidsParliamentVisit.mp3 image

Punjabi children visits Victorian Parliament

08:50
'Seeds of change': How a tree-planting drive brought communities together at a Sikh temple

‘Blossoming beautifully’: Census 2021 reveals Punjabi is the fastest growing language in Australia

