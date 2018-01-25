SBS Punjabi

Punjabi community dancing their way in the official Australia Day celebrations

Bhangra at official Australia Day celebrations

Turbans 4 Australia team will be performing twice in Sydney and Melbourne. Source: Amar

Published 25 January 2018 at 12:43pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 2:53pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
In heart of Sydney and Melbourne CBDs, Punjabi community will perform twice at official Australia Day celebrations.

Apart from performing Bhangra in heart of Sydney & Melbourne CBDs, Punjabi community will also do massive Turban Fest in these two cities where an expected crowd of over 50,000 each will attend the day long celebrations, ceremonies and performances from various cultures.

For the first time, team from Turbans 4 Australia is taking part in official Australia Day programs in both Sydney and Melbourne. Amar Singh president of T4A, tells us about the details of these events and appeal Punjabi community to come forward and show their true, colorful Australian spirit by attending in colorful dresses and turbans.

Sydney Program Details:

Bhangra at official Australia Day celebrations
Punjabi community showing their true Australian spirit by performing at the official Australia Day celebrations in Sydney and Melbourne. Source: Amar


Melbourne Program Details:

Bhangra at official Australia Day celebrations
Melbourne program details Source: Amar


