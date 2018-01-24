Walk and Bike together for health & charity

Sydney based Suresh Makkar is a keen health and well being promoter and keep inspiring community by organizing walks and bike rides. One day he was watching some videos on social media and came across a very inspirational video of a lady in Punjab (India) who was running a school for the orphan and dis-advantaged kids. This lady herself lost her parents when she was only 13 and made up her mind to do something in her life for those who might be suffering from the same plight. She started teaching her maid in her house and found so much benefit in that. After few years, she opened up her own school for similar children that has become very successful now.





Suresh Makkar was quite inspired by this selfless service and decided to help this school by all means. So in one of his routine walks, he introduced his idea of helping the disadvantaged and all in the group really appreciated and joined in this noble cause.





What dreams are keeping Suresh Makkar awake and what are his future plans, listen to this inspiriting talk with MP Singh of SBS Punjabi.









