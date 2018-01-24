SBS Punjabi

Walk and Bike together for health & charity

SBS Punjabi

Walk and Bike for Fitness and Charity

Suresh Makkar pledging to help disadvantaged children. Source: Suresh Makkar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2018 at 4:52pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 6:56pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sometimes, the small steps taken in right direction lead to overwhelming benefits for larger community.

Published 24 January 2018 at 4:52pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 6:56pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sydney based Suresh Makkar is a keen health and well being promoter and keep inspiring community by organizing walks and bike rides. One day he was watching some videos on social media and came across a very inspirational video of a lady in Punjab (India) who was running a school for the orphan and dis-advantaged kids. This lady herself lost her parents when she was only 13 and made up her mind to do something in her life for those who might be suffering from the same plight. She started teaching her maid in her house and found so much benefit in that. After few years, she opened up her own school for similar children that has become very successful now.

Suresh Makkar was quite inspired by this selfless service and decided to help this school by all means. So in one of his routine walks, he introduced his idea of helping the disadvantaged and all in the group really appreciated and joined in this noble cause.

What dreams are keeping Suresh Makkar awake and what are his future plans, listen to this inspiriting talk with MP Singh of SBS Punjabi.

Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

International student battling cancer faces looming visa deadline

Migrants create jobs, and run a third of Australian small businesses: report

Australia should develop stronger economic ties with India; Chris Bowen



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?