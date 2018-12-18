SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Dairy: Expelled Akali leaders launch new political party SAD-Taksali

Akali Dal

Source: Supplied

Published 18 December 2018 at 3:24pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
In a major setback to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal, a group of expelled Akali leaders announced the formation of a new political party SAD-Taksali. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

