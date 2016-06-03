Punjabi Designer putting Indian clothing in the spotlight.

Ever since she was a kid, Kiran was fascinated with different styles of clothing and often designed clothes for her barbie dolls. She knew from the beginning, fashion designing was what she wanted to do. But, like many other Indian households, she was brought up in a traditional Punjabi family, where conventional careers and degrees were favoured over “off the beaten track” careers. Moreover, after doing year 12, Kiran realised it wasn’t a safe career choice at the moment with most of the manufacturing done offshore. So she choose Architecture as her main career.





But the passion for designing was reignited a few year ago during her visit to India where, despite great efforts, she could not find garments of great quality and latest design. So she set herself a mission. She bought her own material, dyed them, choose embroidery and got them stitched herself. And, the results were unbelievable. That’s when she realised, this was her real calling.





Kiran has not looked back since and has successfully started her online designing business. She designs clothes that reflect Indian culture and designs but still have an edge to them. They are traditional with a modern touch to them which makes them appealing to women of all ages and cultures.





“My clothes are bespoke. I design cloths keeping in mind my customer’s desires and budget”.





Kiran recently displayed her collection at the Melbourne Spring Fashion Festival and was overwhelmed by the positive feedback from clients and visitors.





Kiran is not only a talented designer but also a generous community member. She strives to serve the community through her work and make a difference in the lives of the disadvantaged. She is hosting a runway event this weekend which will be a star studded fashion show with Bollywood actress Esha Deol making a special appearance. The profits from this runway show will go to a charity of her choice that provides clothing and other assistance to people who cannot afford to dress up professionally for a job interview or career.





“All these little things make a huge difference in people’s lives” she says.





As for family support? Kiran’s mum, Saranjit kaur is so very proud. “We wanted her to have a degree and a career and she honoured our wishes by becoming and working as an architect”. As for her fashion designing career, Saranjit says,”I used to love designing clothes as well. Whenever I saw a nice dress on an actress, I used to make it for myself. Now I see the same talent in Kiran and I guess, by supporting her, I’m fulfilling my dream as well”





Well, we are proud as well!









