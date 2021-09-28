SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: 15 ministers sworn in as MLAs in new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government

Punjab cabinet’s new sworn in ministers

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has inducted 15 ministers in his first cabinet. Source: Twitter

Published 28 September 2021 at 10:54am
By MP Singh
On September 26, 15 Cabinet Ministers took oath as new ministers in Punjab at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, a week after Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as the new chief minister of the poll-bound state. This and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has added seven new faces to his cabinet and dropped some from his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh's team.

Coming months ahead of the state Assembly polls, the new cabinet has already sparked resentment among those dropped and over the return of a scandal-tainted MLA, Rana Gurjit Singh, who was dropped earlier.

The new cabinet includes Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbindr Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli.

Click on the player above to listen to this bulletin in Punjabi.

