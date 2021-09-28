Punjabi Diary: 15 ministers sworn in as MLAs in new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government

Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has added seven new faces to his cabinet and dropped some from his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh's team.





Coming months ahead of the state Assembly polls, the new cabinet has already sparked resentment among those dropped and over the return of a scandal-tainted MLA, Rana Gurjit Singh, who was dropped earlier.





The new cabinet includes Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbindr Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli.





