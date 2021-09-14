SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Protesting farmers hold all-party meeting, minus BJP in Chandigarh

During the meeting, the farmers asked political parties to avoid poll campaigning and rallies until elections were announced. Source: Getty Images

Published 14 September 2021 at 11:37am, updated 14 September 2021 at 11:40am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Representatives of over two dozen farmer unions held a meeting with all political parties, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh on 10 September, making it clear that farm laws will form the core agenda for the forthcoming state elections. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Punjab.

Amid the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws, the representatives of 32 farmer organisations of Punjab held a meeting with the leaders of all political parties in the state except BJP and its allies.

During the meeting, the farmers asked political parties to avoid poll campaigning and rallies until elections were announced, claiming that they could divert the attention from farm agitation.

“This will also divide the farmer community along party lines, and that’s why we want it to be halted for now since our agitation has reached a crucial stage," a farm leader said while addressing the meeting.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

