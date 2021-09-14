Punjabi Diary: Protesting farmers hold all-party meeting, minus BJP in Chandigarh

Amid the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws, the representatives of 32 farmer organisations of Punjab held a meeting with the leaders of all political parties in the state except BJP and its allies.





During the meeting, the farmers asked political parties to avoid poll campaigning and rallies until elections were announced, claiming that they could divert the attention from farm agitation.





“This will also divide the farmer community along party lines, and that’s why we want it to be halted for now since our agitation has reached a crucial stage," a farm leader said while addressing the meeting.





