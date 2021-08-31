SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu camps spar as infighting continues

SBS Punjabi

Sidhu Captain together

Navjot Singh Sidhu (left), Captain Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook, Twitter

Published 31 August 2021 at 1:44pm, updated 31 August 2021 at 1:46pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

As the crisis deepens in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's camp has stepped up efforts to tackle rebel ministers and MLAs who have intensified their efforts to push the party high command for change in leadership. All this and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

As dissident ministers reached New Delhi to meet the party high command to air their grievances against Captain Amarinder Singh's leadership on 26 August, his aides organised a dinner at minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi's Chandigarh residence in a show of strength.

As per the claims made by Captain's camp, as many as 55 legislators, besides eight parliamentarians, attended the dinner party on Thursday. 

The dinner meeting is being seen as a 'show of strength' by the chief minister's supporters at a time when a section of party leaders, including four ministers claiming the support of about 34 legislators, have raised the demand to replace Mr Singh. 

Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 

