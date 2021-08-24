SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Farmers block highway, demand hike in sugarcane prices

punjab sugarcane farmers

Punjab sugarcane farmers demand a fair price for their crop, block rail tracks in the state. Source: Twitter

Published 24 August 2021 at 12:33pm, updated 24 August 2021 at 12:37pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Farmers in Punjab have blocked the Delhi-Amritsar national highway near Jalandhar, along with the rail tracks, over their demand for raising the State Assured Price (SAP) of sugarcane. They have already rejected the hike of Rs 15 per quintal. All this and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet farmer leaders over sugarcane prices and clearance of pending dues later today, as the protest over the issues entered its fourth day on Monday.

The agitating farmers have blocked a national highway and rail tracks over the issues in Jalandhar, impacting rail services and road traffic. 

They are demanding a hike in the State Assured Price (SAP) of sugarcane.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the Punjabi Diary.

