Punjabi Diary: Farmers block highway, demand hike in sugarcane prices

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet farmer leaders over sugarcane prices and clearance of pending dues later today, as the protest over the issues entered its fourth day on Monday.





The agitating farmers have blocked a national highway and rail tracks over the issues in Jalandhar, impacting rail services and road traffic.





They are demanding a hike in the State Assured Price (SAP) of sugarcane.





