Punjabi Diary: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inaugurates Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial

Shaheed Udham Singh. Photo Twitter/ @Bhupinderq33n Source: Twitter

Published 3 August 2021 at 11:30am, updated 3 August 2021 at 11:34am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh inaugurated the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam on the occasion of the 82nd martyrdom day of the freedom fighter on 31 July. Tune into this podcast for a weekly news update from Punjab.

After dedicating the memorial to the public, the chief minister told the media that the martyr’s ashes were brought to India after four decades with a great deal of effort.

He added that his government would take up the issue of acquiring the pistol and diary of Shaheed Udham Singh- articles of great historical significance from the United Kingdom with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

