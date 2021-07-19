SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Congress appoints Navjot Sidhu as state president amid escalating tensions

SBS Punjabi

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed president of Punjab congress. EPA/RAHAT DAR Source: EPA

After rounds of talks with the national high command of the Congress party in India, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed president of Punjab Pardesh Congress. This and much more, in our weekly news bulletin from Punjab, India.

Published 20 July 2021 at 9:36am, updated 20 July 2021 at 9:40am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
  • Captain Amarinder Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start listening to the demands of protesting farmers.
  • The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament starts today.
  • Protesting farmers sent an electronic voter’s whip to the members of the opposition.
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed president of Punjab Congress.
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

