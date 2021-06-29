SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Seven months on, farmers observe 'Save Democracy Day', march to New Delhi

Farmers protest

Farmers protest outside Raj Bhavans to mark the 46th year of Emergency, seven months of farmers’ agitation. (File photo) Source: AAP

Published 29 June 2021 at 10:24am
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of hundreds of farmer unions, observed 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy Day' on 26 June to mark the 46th year of Emergency and seven months of their ongoing agitation against the government's three farm laws. This and more in our news bulletin from Punjab.

Thousands of farmers marked the seven-month anniversary of their agitation against the Modi government's three farm reform laws on Saturday.

The protesting farmers marched to Raj Bhavans and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governors, alleging an ‘undeclared emergency' in the country.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


