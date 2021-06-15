SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Former CM Parkash Singh Badal summoned by SIT in Kotkapura firing case

Published 15 June 2021 at 10:02am
By MP Singh
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing case has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on June 16. All this and more in this week's news bulletin from Punjab.

The SAD veteran leader was the Punjab chief minister when the police opened fire on protesters in October 2015.

The three-member SIT headed by additional director general of police, LK Yadav, has been tasked to ascertain who gave the orders to open fire, whether the cops fired in self-defence, and followed the standard operating procedure during the firing incident.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this bulletin in Punjabi.

