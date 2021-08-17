Punjabi Diary: Full vaccination, COVID negative test report mandatory for entry into state

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also directed that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, or those recently recovered from the virus, should physically teach in schools and colleges, with online learning options to remain available to all school-going children.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





Advertisement

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









