Punjabi Diary: Full vaccination, COVID negative test report mandatory for entry into state

The rule on full vaccination or negative RT-PCR report will apply to all those entering Punjab, announced the Chief Minister. Photo @DNA/Twitter Source: Twitter

Published 17 August 2021 at 12:29pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Amid reports of another surge in COVID infections, the Punjab government has made a negative RT-PCR test report or a full vaccination certificate mandatory to enter the state. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Punjab.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also directed that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, or those recently recovered from the virus, should physically teach in schools and colleges, with online learning options to remain available to all school-going children.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

