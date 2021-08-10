SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Opposition leaders attend farmers' protest in New Delhi

Punjabi opposition

Opposition leaders show solidarity with the protesting farmers in New Delhi. Source: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi

Published 10 August 2021 at 10:50am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Several opposition party leaders joined the ongoing farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 6 August to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the government's three contentious farm laws. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from Punjab.

On Friday, leaders of at least 12 Opposition parties, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, attended the “Kisan Sansad” (farmers’ Parliament) at Jantar Mantar in the capital city, New Delhi.

Since July, farmer leaders have been protesting close to Parliament to mark over seven months of farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

“Today, all Opposition parties together decided to support farmers and demand the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We want to give our entire support to all the farmers of the country,” Mr Gandhi told the media.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

