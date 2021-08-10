Punjabi Diary: Opposition leaders attend farmers' protest in New Delhi

On Friday, leaders of at least 12 Opposition parties, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, attended the “Kisan Sansad” (farmers’ Parliament) at Jantar Mantar in the capital city, New Delhi.





Since July, farmer leaders have been protesting close to Parliament to mark over seven months of farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.





“Today, all Opposition parties together decided to support farmers and demand the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We want to give our entire support to all the farmers of the country,” Mr Gandhi told the media.





