Protestors gather at Melbourne’s Federation Square to show solidarity with ongoing farmers’ agitation in India

On Sunday, the ripples from India's farmers' movement were felt in Australia, a country with significant Punjabi diaspora communities, as hundreds gathered at the iconic Federation Square in Melbourne to show their solidarity.





The protestors called on the Indian government to repeal the three controversial agricultural laws claiming the reforms threatened their ancestral lands and would leave them at the mercy of corporate giants.





Manvir Kaur, one of the main organisers of peaceful protest told SBS Punjabi that their aim was to raise voice against the "human rights violations" being carried out by authorities against the protestors sitting at New Delhi's borders.





"The authorities are using all sort of harsh measures to suppress this farmers' movement. There are sheer human right violations that are now happening at the protest sites," she alleged.





"The internet was shut down at some protest sites. The basic facilities like water and electricity were also affected. The whole world is watching what is currently happening in India." Joti Tikait (orange dress) with event organisers Manvir Kaur (middle) and Raji Mussavar (L) Source: Supplied by Manvir Kaur





Ms Kaur said she is saddened by the way the police are treating farmers in Delhi.





"Police have been brutal in their actions. The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right in any democracy. We wonder why these farmers and families are denied their basic rights," she alleged.





"We feel for our people who are being suppressed and being forced to live in fear for their safety. That's why thousands of like-minded people have joined hands to oppose the government's actions." A group of prtesters at the Federation Square, Melbourne. Source: Supplied by Raji Mussavar





Another protester Raji Mussavar also urged the Indian government to show restraint and compassion when dealing with protesters.





"So far, the government has shown no intent to consider farmers' demands. They're forcing their corporate agenda on millions of farmers and their families," he alleged.





"We gathered in Melbourne for the sake of our people, farmers who are fighting for their human rights and are under immense pressure from the local government as they fear for their lands being taken away by big corporates." Raji Muassavar making a painting at Federation Square, Melbourne. Source: Supplied by Manvir Kaur





Joti Tikait, the daughter of famous Indian farm union leader Rakesh Tikait also took part in Melbourne's peaceful protest.





Hundreds of thousands of farmers continue to stay at Delhi's doorsteps in protest against the three agricultural reforms. While the government claims these laws will liberate farmers and reduce the need for mediators, critics of the three laws say it could lead to the exploitation of farmers at the hands of the big corporations.





The ongoing agitation has also received widespread attention on social media from many international celebrities , Bollywood stars, sportspersons and several politicians and serving Members of Parliament worldwide.





Click on the audio icon to listen to the full interviews with Manvir Kaur and Raji Mussavar.

