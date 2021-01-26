‘Historic’ tractor march rocks New Delhi as farmers’ protest intensifies on India’s Republic Day

As the world's largest democracy marked its 72nd Republic Day with a traditional parade at Delhi's Rajpath, another issue outside the iconic venue captured the nation's attention - the massive farmers' tractor rally against the government's three agricultural reforms.





Led by over 50 farmer organisations, thousands of farmers entered the national capital on foot, while many drove on tractors amid colossal police presence.





The rally started at 10 AM (IST) simultaneously from nine locations including from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital. Farmer leaders from Sanyukta Kisan Morcha during a press conference at Delhi on 25 January. Source: Supplied





Unprecedented visuals showed chaotic scenes at the Singhu border, which divides Delhi and the northern state of Haryana and has been the epicentre of the agitation that began late last year.





Some protestors at the site breached the police barricades which led to the cops firing tear gas shells at the farmers from an overbridge as protesters on the road ran for cover.





"We (farmers) have plans to move towards the ring road but the police stopped us," said Satnam Singh Pannu, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.





He said that since farmers were marching peacefully, “police should have allowed them to practice their democratic rights," he said.





In a press conference on Monday, Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal appealed to protestors to remain calm as many protesters from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh readied to descend on the capital.





"Farmers have arrived in large numbers on their tractor-trolleys covered with plastic sheets to protect them from the harsh weather," he said.





The rally marks the completion of two months of protest against the government’s farm laws by farmers camping at the borders of Delhi.





Balkarn Singh from Sirsa, Haryana participated in the tractor march at Tikri border, Delhi. Source: Supplied





Farmer leaders have also announced a plan to march on foot to Parliament on February 1, the day the Union Budget will be presented.





Addressing a press conference after the meeting of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, the President of Krantikari Kisan Union Dr. Darshan Pal announced that the protests will continue till the government decided to repeal the laws.





