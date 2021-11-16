Punjabi Diary: BJP leaders request PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur corridor ahead of Guru Nanak's gurpurab

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.





The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the first guru and founder of the faith, Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.





The 4.7km corridor was opened for pilgrims on 9 November 2019.





Advertisement

The state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi assured them that he would look into their demand.





Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.





SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









