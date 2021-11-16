SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: BJP leaders request PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur corridor ahead of Guru Nanak's gurpurab

Kartarpur Sahib complex in readiness for the upcoming Gurpurab

Kartarpur Sahib complex (File photo) Source: Twitter/Imran Khan

Published 16 November 2021 at 12:40pm, updated 16 November 2021 at 12:46pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab led by state unit chief Ashwani Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 November. The 11-member delegation requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Guru Nanak's gurpurab on 19 November. This and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the first guru and founder of the faith, Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The 4.7km corridor was opened for pilgrims on 9 November 2019.

The state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi assured them that he would look into their demand. 

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


