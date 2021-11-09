Punjabi Diary: Navjot Singh Sidhu takes back resignation as state Congress chief

Mr Sidhu had resigned from the post on 28 September, triggering a new crisis in the state's Congress unit ahead of the assembly elections.





However, the next day, he said his concerns have been addressed, and he would resume his duties when a new Advocate General is appointed.





"At the start, I want to say that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's soldier has taken back his resignation... I have taken back my resignation. And I categorically state that the day a new Advocate General is appointed, I will assume charge," Mr Sidhu told a press conference on 5 November.





The party chief had posted his resignation on Twitter last month, making his displeasure apparent at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi.











