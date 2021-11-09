SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Navjot Singh Sidhu takes back resignation as state Congress chief

Sidhu Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File photo) Source: Twitter

Published 9 November 2021 at 11:37am
By MP Singh
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met party leader Rahul Gandhi on 5 November and withdrew his exit notice saying all his issues have been resolved. All this and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

Mr Sidhu had resigned from the post on 28 September, triggering a new crisis in the state's Congress unit ahead of the assembly elections.

However, the next day, he said his concerns have been addressed, and he would resume his duties when a new Advocate General is appointed. 

"At the start, I want to say that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's soldier has taken back his resignation... I have taken back my resignation. And I categorically state that the day a new Advocate General is appointed, I will assume charge," Mr Sidhu told a press conference on 5 November.

The party chief had posted his resignation on Twitter last month, making his displeasure apparent at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi.

 

Click on the player above to listen to this bulletin in Punjabi.

