Punjabi Diary: CM announces 'Mission Clean', pledges action against sand mining, liquor and drug trade

Punjabi Diary

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi launches 'Mission Clean' to curb illicit sand mining, drug and liquor trade. Source: Twitter

Published 2 November 2021 at 2:28pm, updated 2 November 2021 at 2:34pm
By MP Singh
SBS

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to corruption and illicit trade in a meeting held with all the state's Deputy Commissioners and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) on 31 October. This and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

Announcing 'Mission Clean', the chief minister directed police officials to take strict action against unscrupulous elements indulging in illicit practices related to sand mining and liquor.

He added that the state would adopt a zero-tolerance towards drug trade and other corrupt practices.

To curb illegal sand mining, Mr Channi directed DCs and SSPs to ensure that sand and gravel were available in the markets and sold at rates fixed by the government. 

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

 



