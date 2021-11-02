Punjabi Diary: CM announces 'Mission Clean', pledges action against sand mining, liquor and drug trade

Announcing 'Mission Clean', the chief minister directed police officials to take strict action against unscrupulous elements indulging in illicit practices related to sand mining and liquor.





He added that the state would adopt a zero-tolerance towards drug trade and other corrupt practices.





To curb illegal sand mining, Mr Channi directed DCs and SSPs to ensure that sand and gravel were available in the markets and sold at rates fixed by the government.





