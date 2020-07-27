Punjabi Diary: Capt Amarinder Singh waives off fees in government schools for a year

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarainder Singh announced in his live interactive session on Facebook, 'Captain naal sawaal' that in view of the coronavirus crisis, all government schools in the state will waive off admission fee, re-admission fees and tuition fee for the academic year 2020-21.





Capt. Singh has also welcomed the Canadian government's decision to not recognise Referendum 2020, a referendum organised by the pro-Khalistan proscribed outfit, Sikhs For Justice in Canada.





Shiromani Akali Democratic leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has implored upon India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the controversial agriculture ordinace, calling it "anti-Punjab" by nature. Farmers across the state have burnt effigies of the Union government in protest of the ordinance.





The Punjab government has offered lucrative offers to businesspersons across the country to invest in the state in wake of the COVID-19 economic crisis. This includes ease of obtaining required approvals for setting up businesses in the state.





