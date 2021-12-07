SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Congress ropes in singer Sidhu Moosewala to attract young voters

SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary

Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress party. Photo: https://twitter.com/jaspreetsays Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2021 at 1:42pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Famous Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was booked last year for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence, has joined Congress ahead of the state assembly polls. This and more in our weekly news update from India's northern state.

Published 7 December 2021 at 1:42pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Welcoming the star into the party fold, the state's chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Moosewala has won many hearts in the past with his talent. 

"He (Moosewala) is a son of a farmer, and his father is an ex-army officer. I am sure he will make Congress party proud, I welcome him on behalf of Congress," he said.
 
Advertisement
Congress is likely to field the singer from Mansa to attract young voters in the state.


Moosewala was booked by the Punjab police last year under the Arms Act on charges of promoting gun culture in one of his songs. Before that, he was booked in another case after pictures of him firing an AK47 rifle at a firing range surfaced on social media.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

Punjabi Diary: Farmers to continue agitation despite welcoming government's decision to repeal laws

Punjabi Diary: Navjot Singh Sidhu takes back resignation as state Congress chief



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack