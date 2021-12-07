Punjabi Diary: Congress ropes in singer Sidhu Moosewala to attract young voters

Welcoming the star into the party fold, the state's chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Moosewala has won many hearts in the past with his talent.





"He (Moosewala) is a son of a farmer, and his father is an ex-army officer. I am sure he will make Congress party proud, I welcome him on behalf of Congress," he said.







Congress is likely to field the singer from Mansa to attract young voters in the state.









Moosewala was booked by the Punjab police last year under the Arms Act on charges of promoting gun culture in one of his songs. Before that, he was booked in another case after pictures of him firing an AK47 rifle at a firing range surfaced on social media.





