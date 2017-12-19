Punjabi Diary: Congress sweeps Punjab civic polls, opposition alleges rigging

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a congress rally in Punjab Source: Supplied
Published 19 December 2017 at 11:32am
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Here is our weekly Punjabi Diary. This report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Dec 18, 2017, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. The report covers the results of Punjab civic polls, which shows a sweeping victory for the ruling Congress party who won 66 of 80 wards in Jalandhar, 59 of 60 in Patiala, and 64 of 85 in Amritsar.
