Punjabi Diary: Congress Wins Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls

The ruling Congress has swept the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Punjab, according to the results declared Sunday.







The Congress won 331 of the 354 zila (district) parishad seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal got 18, Bharatiya Janata Party secured two and the Aam Aadmi Party none, the State Election Commission said.





Out of 2,899 zones of 150 panchayat samitis, 2,351 candidates of the Congress have won, 353 of SAD, 63 of BJP, 20 of AAP, one of CPI, two of SAD (Amritsar), two of CPI (M) and 107 of others, it said in a statement in Chandigarh.





The polling was held on September 19.



