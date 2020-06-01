Punjabi Diary: COVID-19 threat not over yet, extreme caution necessary

In this bulletin





**Hotels, shopping malls and religious places to remain shut till 7 th June in Punjab





**Punjab cabinet ministers corner Badal family on the issue of federalism





**The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completes first year in office in its second term











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





