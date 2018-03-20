Punjabi Diary: Crisis hits Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab

Source: Supplied
Published 20 March 2018 at 12:03pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab is left bruised over its national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 20 March 2018 at 12:03pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share