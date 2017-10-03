SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Former Punjab Minister Sucha Singh Langah booked for alleged rape

SBS Punjabi

Sucha Singh Langah

Sucha Singh Langah Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2017 at 11:45am, updated 3 October 2017 at 3:31pm
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Senior Akali Dal leader and former Punjab state minister, Sucha Singh Langah surrendered in the court of a duty magistrate, after evading arrest for three days in a rape case. This week's Punjab diary provides coverage on this news and much more...For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 3 October 2017 at 11:45am, updated 3 October 2017 at 3:31pm
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?