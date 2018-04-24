Punjabi Diary: Punjab Cabinet expanded

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook/ Capt Amarinder Singh
Published 24 April 2018 at 3:33pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
The much awaited expansion of the Punjab Cabinet has finally seen light of the day over the weekend. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh inducted nine new ministers into his Cabinet. While new ministers have been inducted into the Cabinet, some MLAs, who had pinned their hopes on becoming ministers, tendered their resignations in protest against not being handed ministerial portfolios. In other news, taking note of the rising public outrage against two recent incidents of child rape in Kathua and Unnao in India, the Union Cabinet passed an ordinance last week awarding death penalty to those perpetrating this crime against children. For more such news from Punjab this week, please listen to Punjabi Diary. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Published 24 April 2018 at 3:33pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Share