Punjabi Diary: Punjab Police arrest curfew violators who chopped off cop's hand

On April 12, seven people near Patiala, dressed as Nihang Singhs, tried to violate the curfew that has been in place in Punjab for over three weeks now to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Punjab Police told the Indian media.





According to Punjab Police, a police party asked them for their curfew passes at a checkpost. In response, they say, one of them severed the hand of an assistant sub-inspector using his kirpan (dagger).





The attackers have been arrested and the cop's severed hand has been attached to his wrist by plastic surgeons at PGIMER, Chandigarh.





The ongoing curfew in Punjab has been extended in Punjab till May 1 by orders of the state's chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh.





Mohali, the neighbouring town of Punjab's capital, Chandigarh has emerged as the state's coronavirus hotspot.





