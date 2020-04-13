SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Punjab Police arrest curfew violators who chopped off cop's hand

A still from a video in which the attacker (right) is seen running after chopping of the cop's (sitting) hand. Source: Supplied

Published 13 April 2020 at 7:48pm, updated 13 April 2020 at 8:03pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
In our weekly newswrap from Indian Punjab, we bring you the most significant stories that made headlines in the days that just passed by.

On April 12, seven people near Patiala, dressed as Nihang Singhs, tried to violate the curfew that has been in place in Punjab for over three weeks now to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Punjab Police told the Indian media.

According to Punjab Police, a police party asked them for their curfew passes at a checkpost. In response, they say, one of them severed the hand of an assistant sub-inspector using his kirpan (dagger).

The attackers have been arrested and the cop's severed hand has been attached to his wrist by plastic surgeons at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The ongoing curfew in Punjab has been extended in Punjab till May 1 by orders of the state's chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh.

Mohali, the neighbouring town of Punjab's capital, Chandigarh has emerged as the state's coronavirus hotspot.

For these news and more, listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top of the page.

 

