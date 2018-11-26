Punjabi Diary: Work on Kartarpur Corridor flagged off in Punjab today

Source: Supplied
Published 26 November 2018 at 6:34pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
To mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary in 2019, India and Pakistan have decided to build the Kartarpur road corridor up to international border. The proposal has also kept Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in headlines lately. Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
