Punjabi is a 'first love' for this Kannadiga professor

A Karnatka-based professor from Chandigarh has protested against the use of vulgar words and promotion of liquor and weapons in most Punjabi songs.





After travelling almost 24,000 km from south (Karnataka) to north (Chandigarh), Pandit Rao who came to city beautiful in 2003 for teaching job, made his mark of being torchbearer of promoting Punjabi language.





Pandit Rao additionally started a campaign for the promotion of Punjabi and had likewise requested authorities to write Punjabi on top over every single sign board on national highways in the state.





Rao described how he took up this objective for betterment of Punjabi, "I came to Chandigarh in 2003 for teaching Sociology, however confronted dialect issues at first as number of students originated from rural Punjab and were not comfortable learning in English.





In this way, to frame a compatibility with them, I began learning Punjabi and soon experienced passionate feelings for the language and the rich culture," he said.





Source: YouTube





He has translated Sikh holy hymns like ‘Japuji Sahib’, ‘Sukhmani Sahib’, ‘Assa di Vaar’ and Zafarnama (the letter by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb) into Kannada language. And also few Kannada literature transliteration into Gurmukhi.











Citing the importance of regional languages in their native state, Prof. Rao expressed his concerns for Punjabi. He said “Kannada language has so far got eight Gianpeeth awards (highest award in literature) and Punjabi writers have got only one and half award (one for Amrita Pritam and second shared by Gurdial Singh). I feel shame that Punjabi singers and song writers are polluting Punjabi culture and promoting drugs and exploitation of women.











Prof. Rao feels, “No community can survive without respecting its culture and language”.









